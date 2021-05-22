Wrestler Sagar Dhankar’s family seeks Sushil Kumar’s arrest

The family of former junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who died on May 5 after an alleged brawl with Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar a day earlier at the Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi, sought Kumar’s arrest on Saturday. Sagar hailed from Sonepat.

There is a look-out circular issued by the Delhi Police against Sushil Kumar, who is posted as an officer on special duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, and police are continuously making raids in Haryana and Punjab to arrest him.

Sagar’s father Ashok Dhankar and his maternal uncle Anand alleged that they got life threat from the Olympic medallist and demanded his immediate arrest.

“We got information that the Delhi Police has traced Sushil’s location somewhere in Punjab and police are helping him during his stay. He has connections with gangsters and we are getting threats from him. We want his immediate arrest,” they added.

Sagar’s father Ashok said his son had been at Chhatrasal for nearly eight years.

“I handed over Sagar to Mahabali Satpal, who runs Chhatrasal Akhada when he was just 15. He considered Sushil Kumar his guru. Both Satpal and Sushil promised us to make my son a good wrestler. My son had won many medals before he was killed after a brawl with Sushil Kumar and his associates,” he said.

“We got to know after Sagar’s death that he was staying in a flat outside the stadium. He was planning to quit the stadium and shift to Narela, where a former coach was giving training. Sushil and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers,” he added.

Sagar died on May 5, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on the night of May 4, on the stadium premises in Delhi.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of ₹50,000 has also been announced for arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

Anand alleged that his nephew had been forced to shift from the flat which was in the name of Sushil Kumar’s wife to another flat after he failed to pay rent.

“Sagar’s wrestler friends told us that Sushil was mounting pressure on him to join gangsters, who were illegally encroaching upon the plots but he denied. Since then, their rift had escalated,” he added.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, stating that he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.