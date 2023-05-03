Tough to stand against powerful people, says Vinesh Phogat

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been protesting with other top grapplers - Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik - against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, on Tuesday claimed that it is tough to stand against "powerful people”.

The second phase of the wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief demands the arrest of Brij Bhushan. Speaking to reporters, Phogat said, “It is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long.”

She further alleged that the wrestlers had met an official before they started their protest in Jantar Mantar, for the first time. But, no action was taken.

The wrestlers' protest has snowballed into a huge political issue, with several opposition leaders showing solidarity with the athletes and demanding the resignation of the WFI chief.

Meanwhile, Singh has refused to resign from the wrestling body, saying it would then mean he has accepted the allegations.

"If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations, my tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee under that committee elections will be held and then my tenure will end," he had told the media.

The World Championship medallist further criticised Thakur for not taking and allegedly suppressing the matter by forming a committee. “We ended our protest after talking to the sports minister, and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. He by forming a committee tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken that time,” she alleged.

Earlier on Sunday, the WFI chief had accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him.

