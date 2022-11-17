Wrong National Anthem? 'What is this, Rahul Gandhi?' BJP leaders slam. Watch

The video of a wrong song being played instead of the National Anthem for a few minutes at an event of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Wednesday went viral as BJP leaders slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for the mistake. Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane shared a video of the incident and tweeted, "Papu ka comedy circus'. Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy too shared the same video and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi, what is this?"

Has the wrong anthem really been played at the Bharat Jodo event? While the videos doing the rounds on social media are flipped, the live telecast of the Bharat Jodo Yatra confirms that the incident indeed took place in the Washim district in Maharashtra.

At the end of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Washim, there was an announcement for the National Anthem, which Rahul Gandhi too repeated on the microphone. Music played for a few seconds as the leaders present on the stage took their place. Then Rahul Gandhi gestured to the leaders and the music was stopped. Jana Gana Mana started to be played.

As BJP leaders shared the video shredding the Congress to pieces for the mistake, many social media users commented that the leaders took long to understand that it was not the National Anthem. The Congress has not yet commented on the row.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Maharashtra's Akola district. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi on the issue of price rise. "The person who is destroying the farmers can't be a deshbhakt. Then PM Modi said he is fighting black money. Coming on the television, he announced note ban. The note ban and the faulty GST are not policies, MNREGA was a policy. These are to destroy the small and medium-sized businesses," Rahul Gandhi said.

