Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that the world would be in “chaos” if major countries fought, as he called for harmony and cooperation among major powers at the first trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L), US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) take part in a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa. (AFP)

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“Healthy interactions between major countries is not optional, is a must,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media. “The world is peaceful when major countries are in harmony,” he added, calling on the three countries to “jointly safeguard world peace and stability”.

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Xi said the gathering of the three leaders is of “groundbreaking significance”.

“The gathering of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States for the first time in history is of groundbreaking significance,” Xi said.

Xi on nuclear war

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{{^usCountry}} Xi also said a nuclear war “cannot be won and must not be fought”, stressing that every effort must be made to prevent one, according to Xinhua. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Xi also said a nuclear war “cannot be won and must not be fought”, stressing that every effort must be made to prevent one, according to Xinhua. {{/usCountry}}

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"Nuclear weapons should be comprehensively banned and thoroughly destroyed, building nuclear-free world," he said.

He urged the three countries to respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests, and not touch each other's “bottom lines” on major sensitive issues.

“Three countries should abandon Cold War mentality, not pursue decoupling and breaking chains,” Xi said.

Xi also called for regular high-level exchanges between the three countries and the establishment of a crisis communication mechanism.

Taiwan also features in Xi-Trump talks

Xi also raised the Taiwan issue during his meeting with Trump, saying Washington must maintain its position to avoid damaging bilateral ties.

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“On the Taiwan issue, the United States must keep doing the right thing to avoid the emergence of great turbulence in the China-US relationship,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media.

Xinhua also reported that Trump told Xi that Washington “does not support 'Taiwan independence'”.

Before the meeting, Trump held separate talks with Xi and Putin, referring to both leaders as friends.

Trump said he and Xi shared concerns about the need to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi, however, has not mentioned either Ukraine or Iran in his remarks during the two-day summit so far.

Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, said China would be reluctant to broker a deal on Ukraine because of the “problematic optics” of Kyiv and European leaders being excluded from the talks.

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(With inputs from agencies)