Yamuna flowing at season-high of 206.83 metres in Delhi, expected to stabilise

The Yamuna was flowing close to the 207-metre threshold and at a season-high of 206.83 metres at 8am on Wednesday, even as the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level was expected to stabilise and marginally dip, touching 206.76 metres by 8pm. The low-lying areas around the floodplains have been inundated. (ANI)

On Tuesday, the Delhi government started evacuating people from low-lying areas. Over 10,000 people moved to 28 temporary camps. The Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic operations from 4pm.

Data for the last 63 years showed the river has breached the 205-metre mark in 43 of these years, the 206-metre mark in 14 years. The 207-metre mark was crossed in four years, including during the 2023 record flood level of 208.66 metres.

In 2023, the Yamuna swelled to its highest-ever level of 208.66m on July 11 following a record discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Hathnikund. Last year’s peak was 204.38m on September 26 below the “warning” level.

The peak discharge last year was 87,018 cusecs, data from the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department showed. This year it has crossed the danger level of 205.33 metre four times, making this spell by far the worst this season.

I&FC department closed four of its 22 drain regulators to prevent flooding in the city. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the I&FC minister, said the government has activated a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to protect people and infrastructure during the ongoing monsoon. He added that all departments have been put on high alert with manpower, machinery, and monitoring systems deployed across the capital.

“We are on a war footing with our flood preparedness. Officers, engineers, and ground staff are on 24-hour duty. From barrages to pumping stations, every mechanism is under strict monitoring. I am reviewing coordination... I have directed all district magistrates, particularly in South West, South East, South, and Central Delhi, to stay fully prepared with contingency plans,” he said. Verma said special attention is being given to the Najafgarh Basin, where additional safeguards are in place.