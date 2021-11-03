Yasmeen Wankhede's message to Nawab Malik's family: ‘Teach him to respect women’

With the Nawab Malik-Sameer Wankhede clash continuing even after a majority of the arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is out on bail, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday said Nawab Malik is dragging her in all this to take out his "personal vendetta or his son-in-law's arrest".

Yasmeen said she would like to send a message to the women in Nawab Malik's family. "...teach him to respect women...It is illegal to disrespect a woman. It is an infringement of the rights and privacy of women," Yasmeen said.

"You are in power. . Please do some good work. There are a lot of POCSO Act cases reported in his area. Go work for those people. Please be something of use. Do go mad for your son-in-law that how your son-in-law got arrested despite you being a powerful man," Sameer Wankhede's sister said.

Why Sameer Wankhede's sister is in the centre of this clash with Nawab Malik

NCB Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede is an advocate. Her social media photos have been used by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to accuse Sameer of extortion, irregularities etc. Yasmeen Wankhede's ex-husband, a witness of Sameer Wankhede's 1st marriage, was also mentioned by Nawab Malik to prove that both Yasmeen and Sameer are ‘Muslims’.

On November 2, Nawab Malik released some purported screenshots of the WhatsApp chats of 2020 between Yasmeen Wankhede and an alleged 'drug peddler'. "Question arises, is this morally, ethically and legally right?" Malik said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the WhatsApp screenshot, Yasmeen has said that it was an NDPS case, which she does not take.

"A peddler, Salman, had approached my sister who is a lawyer. But she doesn't deal with the cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases so she sent him back. Salman had tried to trap us through a middleman. He was later arrested and is in jail right now. False allegations are being levelled against me by sharing his WhatsApp chat," Sameer Wankhede said reacting to the screenshots.