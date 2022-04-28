‘Yeh cheez badi…': Amul's funny take on Musk's Twitter buyout

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells and markets milk products under the brand name Amul, is known for its humourous take on relevant national and international issues through its cartoons. Recently, the milk product giant tweeted a funny cartoon of Elon Musk purchasing micro-blogging site Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.“Ye Cheez Badi Hai Musk, Musk," read the caption along with a cartoon showing Musk feeding a spoon of butter to the Twitter logo, a bird. “Share it, don't have it Elon!” another caption read, a cheeky take on the Tesla boss's recent purchase.On February 26, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash, shifting control of the 16-year-old company that had emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares. According to the official statement, Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share.

Analysts are expecting Twitter to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. Analysts are also forecasting that Twitter added 11 million daily active users compared with the last three months of 2021, AP reported.

Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla, as well as SpaceX and other ventures, says he plans to take Twitter private. If he does, the company will no longer be beholden to shareholders or publicly report its financial results, which have been mixed at best since the company went public in 2013.Amid the developments, Musk tweeted that he will buy beverages giant Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in it. His tweet broke the internet as the word coca-cola started trending on Twitter.

Tagging to an old tweet, he said, "Listen, I can't do miracles". But, he promised to make "Twitter maximum fun".(With inputs from AP)

