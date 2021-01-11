'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief

Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Haryana chief minister Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Monday acknowledged members of his organisation vandalised the venue of the Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Harayana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal district on Sunday. He also asserted that they will continue to hold protests against the rallies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Yes, we didn't allow Khattar sahab to hold the rally in Kaimal. The BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such rallies," news agency ANI quoted Chaduni as saying.

On Sunday, agitating farmers vandalised the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Khattar in Karnal. During the agitation, farmers who are protesting against the three farm legislation passed by the Centre, damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. They also vandalised the stage and the rally was called off. The incident resulted in a clash between the farmers and police during which the former used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Later, the Haryana chief minister accused the farmers' union of attempting to instigate the people. "Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I had intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he is sensible," he said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws which has been refused by the government. Instead, it has offered to make amendments. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers to resolve the deadlock, without any positive result. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON