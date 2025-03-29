Rajahmundry , Eluru Range Inspector General of Police GVG Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that police are yet to determine the cause of death of pastor Praveen Pagadala as all the investigation reports are yet to emerge. Yet to establish cause of pastor Praveen Pagadala's death, says top police official

Pagadala , a renowned Christian preacher in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Rajahmundry on March 25.

"How can we conclude without getting the final post-mortem report? A forensic report has to come. So, we can tell only after getting the complete report," said Kumar, addressing a press conference here in East Godavari district.

However, he noted that a 'preliminary' post-mortem report confirmed abrasive injuries on hands and body and lacerated injuries on the face, noting that all the findings were not shared.

As there was a burn wound on the leg, he said reports were sent for pathology examination to determine the nature of that wound, along with the dispatch of toxicology reports to the Forensic Sciences Lab for further investigation.

"After getting all these reports completely, then we can determine how he died. We are further analysing technical evidence, CCTV cameras, cell phone cameras and cell phone analysis," said Kumar.

Considering Pagadala's death as an important case, he said a special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore.

The IGP highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the pastor's suspicious death case on a daily basis.

"Yesterday, he reviewed the case for 45 minutes with East Godavari SP and checked the progress," said Kumar, adding that Naidu ordered the ascertainment of facts soon to inform the people.

Kumar noted that DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials are also conducting regular follow up and issuing instructions in this case.

East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore noted that police managed to trace Pagadala's final journey through CCTV footage in 13 spots such as toll gates and others.

He displayed those videos to journalists in a sequence during the press conference, along with crime scene photographs.

According to IGP Kumar, Pagadala started off from Hyderabad on his two-wheeler around 11 am on March 24 and passed through the Choutuppal toll gate in Telangana around 1 pm.

The official further said that after reaching Vijayawada, police were able to track Pagadala's movements for about three to four hours and are further probing as to where he spent time in the city and whom he met.

Kumar said the preacher reached Konthamuru petrol bunk around 11.30 pm and later fell down by the roadside under the bullet near Nayara petrol bunk at around 11.42 pm.

East Godavari district SP Kishore said four cars passed behind Pagadala's bullet before he fell down. Police probed all the occupants in the vehicles and found that they had nothing to do with this incident.

Observing that private CCTV camera footages are also being taken, Kishore said police will consult with forensic experts, doctors and others to draw a conclusion.

Reacting to questions that there was a footprint on Pagadala's chest, the SP asserted that no such marks were found. as verified by the fingerprints inspector.

Moreover, Kumar appealed to people to approach him or the SP if they had any evidence, promising to carry out the investigation in a transparent manner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.