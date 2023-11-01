Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News

‘Yoga brings calmness’: RBI Governor at centenary event of ‘Kaivalyadhama'

PTI |
Nov 01, 2023 10:09 PM IST

He was speaking after unveiling a ₹100 commemorative coin to mark the century of the yoga institute Kaivalyadhama.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said yoga is a means to bring calmness and a reset button in our complex lives.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das(REUTERS)

Stressing that the ancient practice which originated in India is not just a philosophy or a way of life, Das said yoga is scientific.

Das said he uses the yoga practice of closing and thinking about “nothing” for a while whenever he is in the midst of challenges and has decisions to make.

He welcomed the “mainstreaming” of yoga in our lives now, reminiscing that during his school days, only a few people practised it.

The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker also appreciated how the practice has gone international, and added that yoga has the capability to transform societies.

