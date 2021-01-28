Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government has prepared a plan for the expansion and development of Ayodhya city as a major tourist center in the country. He also called for generous donations for the ongoing construction of the temple.

The chief minister was speaking in a programme at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday aimed to raise funds for the ongoing construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Gorakhnath temple has a long association with the Ram temple movement. Former heads of the temple, Mahnat Digvijay Nath and Mahnat Avaidyanath played active roles in the movement. Mahanth Avaidyanath was the chairman of Ram Janambhoomi Sangarh Samiti and under his leadership the temple movement turned into a mass movement, the CM said.

He called upon the people to donate generously for the construction of the Ram temple. The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.

Over 40 traders and businessmen of the city handed over donation cheques to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teertha Kshetra and the vice- president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Champat Rai.

Rai, too, asked people to donate generously for the construction of the Ram temple. The VHP has launched a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the temple in Ayodhya. Rai said the construction of the temple will be completed in 36 months.