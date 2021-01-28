Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board is all set for submission of Dhannipur complex’s layout for clearance with the state authorities and the procurement of no objection certificates, said officials associated with the project.
“Dhannipur complex is a major project and materialising it is a mammoth task. Since the village Dhannipur falls under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), hence the there is a need to submit the layout and to get the clearance from the ADA,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF)—the trust created by UPSCWB to look after the construction of Dhannipur complex that is coming up on the five acres of land allotted in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir title dispute case. On November 9, 2019, the apex court had paved the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, while asking authorities to allot five acre of land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.
The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house. Officials with the board said, the trust is also preparing the list of NoCs to be obtained while initiating the layout clearance process. “There are more than a dozen NoCs required, including from the fire, environment, administration and education departments,” an official said.
On January 26, the board formally launched the project at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya by hoisting the national flag and planting saplings to mark the Republic Day. A team of architects also carried out soil testing required for taking construction-related decisions. On December 19, 2020, the trust had released the blueprint of the mosque and other structures designed by Professor SM Akhtar, a Lucknow- based architect-cum town-planner, whom the trust has hired. Akhtar is the founder dean of the faculty of architecture at Jamia Milia University, Delhi.
The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India is currently conducting the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin.
The ban was imposed last June on grounds of national security, months after the military standoff emerged into the open.
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
The guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution", applicable for February 1-28, also said the civil aviation ministry may take a call on further opening up of international air travel in consultation with the MHA.
