Yogi Adityanath's warning after Atiq Ahmad's killing: ‘Now, mafia can't...'

Days after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned that "now mafias cannot threaten anyone in the state". He added, "Those who were a threat to UP earlier…now UP is a threat to them."

“Before 2017, the law and order in the state was not good, but after that, there is a rule of law in the state. From 2017 to 2023, there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh; there was no need for a curfew,” Yogi Aditynath said while speaking at a function.

Yogi's comments come even as Atiq's son Asad was killed in a police encounter in UP's Jhansi last week.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Atiq Ahmad - who was shot dead on Saturday night in Prayagraj - is on its way to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the gangster's lawyer said on Tuesday. While the content of the letter is unknown, it is written to the UP CM and CJI.

“That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and is being sent by some other person. I don't know the contents of the letter. Atiq Ahmad had said that if there were any mishap, or if he was murdered, the letter in the sealed envelope should be sent to the Chief Justice of India and Uttar Pradesh chief minister,” Vijay Mishra, the lawyer, said.

The Ahmad brothers - Atiq and Ashraf - were killed at nearly point-blank range on live TV while being taken for a routine medical check-up at around 10 pm. The three shooters - identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya - posed as journalists and fired multiple times, while being surrounded by police.