Yogi Adityanath showers petals on Kanwariyas in Meerut | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday showered flower petals on Kanwariyas and devotees of Lord Shiva in Meerut and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Meerut, Yogi Adityanath said millions of devotees of Lord Shiva were participating in the Kanwar Yatra and heading to holy Shiva temples to offer 'Jalabhishek'. (HT Archive)

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Earlier in the day, CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey by helicopter over the Meerut region to review the arrangements in place for the pilgrimage.

Addressing a press conference in Meerut, the Chief Minister said millions of devotees of Lord Shiva were participating in the Kanwar Yatra and heading to holy Shiva temples to offer 'Jalabhishek'.

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He said that around 4 to 4.5 crore devotees are expected to participate in the Kanwar Yatra by Sawan Shivratri and assured that the state government is fully prepared to ensure their safety.

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CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Kanwariyas

{{^usCountry}} CM Yogi said, "The holy Kanwar Yatra of the month of Sawan is progressing. Devotees of Lord Shiva, Kanwariyas, having collected holy water from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, are moving towards their destinations. I believe that by the time of Sawan Shivratri, between 4 to 4.5 crore devotees will have carried holy water from Haridwar to perform Jalabhishek at sacred Shiva temples. We have just arrived in Meerut, where I had the opportunity to shower flower petals upon the Kanwariyas." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Yogi said, "The holy Kanwar Yatra of the month of Sawan is progressing. Devotees of Lord Shiva, Kanwariyas, having collected holy water from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, are moving towards their destinations. I believe that by the time of Sawan Shivratri, between 4 to 4.5 crore devotees will have carried holy water from Haridwar to perform Jalabhishek at sacred Shiva temples. We have just arrived in Meerut, where I had the opportunity to shower flower petals upon the Kanwariyas." {{/usCountry}}

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"On behalf of the state government, I welcome and extend my greetings to all the Kanwariyas who have come to participate in this holy Yatra with such deep reverence and enthusiasm. We are fully prepared to ensure their safety and extend a warm welcome. Beyond their devotion, they are setting an example of dedication, social unity, social equality, and national integration. Rising above caste, provincial boundaries, and regional limitations, they are undertaking this journey with every breath dedicated to Lord Shiva," he further said.

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The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

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Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28.