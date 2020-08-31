e-paper
Home / India News / Yogi govt issues Unlock 4 guidelines; educational institutions to remain closed till September 30

Yogi govt issues Unlock 4 guidelines; educational institutions to remain closed till September 30

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30.
Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. (PTI)
         

Going as per Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Central government, all schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till September 30, the state government has said.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said on Sunday online and distant learning will be encouraged.

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

Over 67 more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while the state registered a record daily spike of 6,233 cases, taking its Covid-19 tally to 2,25,632.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The lockdown in containment zones in the state will remain in place till September 30, the order said, adding that the district magistrate cannot impose lockdown at the local level.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, it said.

From September 21 onwards, 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called for online education work. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue the standard operating procedure for this.

Students of classes 9 to 12 who are living outside containment zones can be permitted to seek the guidance of their teachers for which they will need a written permission of their parents.

(With PTI inputs)

