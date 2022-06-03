Yogi's message on UP ahead of PM Modi visit linked to projects worth 80K crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh on Friday where he will lay the foundation stones of 1,406 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crores as he attends the ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit’. The event - which will be attended by top industry leaders - is linked to various sectors: agriculture, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, and handloom and textiles, his office said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in an early morning tweet in Hindi, wrote: "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of new Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."

Uttar Pradesh is among the top five states to give labour reforms and environmental clearance to industries, Yogi Adityanath said. "This is converting UP to an 'enterprise state'. The record economic investment made in the development journey of the last five years offers a glimpse of the transformation. The Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 will add many golden chapters to it," the chief minister further wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Under the guidance ofPrime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a 'business hub' for national and international investors, providing security and a transparent industrial environment. As a result of its business friendly policies, UP is now becoming 'Udyam Pradesh'," the chief minister stressed.

After attending the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow, the prime minister will on Friday afternoon accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Pathri Mata Mandir in a Kanpur village.

Both the leaders will also visit the Milan Kendra on Friday, which is the ancestral house of the president. It "was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra)," a statement by the PM's office read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON