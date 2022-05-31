Home / India News / Trillion dollar economy goal: UP govt gets 7 bids for consultant appointment
india news

Trillion dollar economy goal: UP govt gets 7 bids for consultant appointment

The Uttar Pradesh government has received seven e-bids, including those from top companies like Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton, for the appointment of a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars over the next five years (2022-2027)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Agencies)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Agencies)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has received seven e-bids, including those from top companies like Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton, for the appointment of a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars over the next five years (2022-2027).

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is evaluating the e-bids and technical presentations by the bidders . Out of the seven bidding companies, the four firms including Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton and Invest India have submitted their e-bids, said people aware of the developments.

The state government had invited the e-bids by May 24 and the technical bids were opened on May 25.

“We are in the process of technical evaluation of the bids and the bidders are likely to be asked to make technical presentations by mid-June. We hope to open the financial bids by the end of June 2022,” said Alok Kumar III, secretary, state planning department. The state government has also worked out roadmaps for different departments, said Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out