'You can, I can't': Smriti Irani on viral video; 'When to debate with former MP'

As the Congress on Friday shared a video of Union minister Smriti Irani apparently arguing with a journalist and asking him to not insult her Parliamentary constituency, the Union minister replied that the Congress might tolerate the insult of the people of Amethi, but she won't. "I requested the person to not misbehave with the people of Amethi. It was a request which you may not understand. You can bear the insult of the people of Amethi, but I cannot," Smriti Irani replied. Read | ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai?' : Smriti Irani jabs Rahul over ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ remark

A video of Union ,minister Smriti Irani asking a journalist to not to defame her constituency went viral.

"Probably, the journalist asked her questions like when sugar will be available at ₹13. Or, when the gas prices will come down. Or, why there is silence over the injustice to women wrestlers. Smriti Irani ji, this is not mohabbat, since you wanted to understand," the Congress tweeted referring to Smriti Irani's earlier jibe on Rahul Gandhi on his 'Mohabbat ki dukan'.

"Tell me when to debate with the former MP? Why only sugar, I will tell the prices of atta and pulses as well," Smriti Irani said taking the Congress' jibe in stride. On Thursday, Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and asked 'Ye kaisa ishq hai?' that massacred Sikhs. "What kind of love is this that has joined hands with those who loot coal and fodder? What kind of love is this that insults Sengol? What kind of love is this that boycotts one's own parliament? What kind of love is this that doesn't speak when 'The Kerala Story' comes? What kind of love is this, which shakes hands and hugs those who curse India? What kind of love is this?" the Union minister said.

The 'mohabbat' thread continued as Smriti Irani on Friday posted photos of her interaction with the people of Amethi and tweeted: 'Ye hai mohabbat'.

'Behna, not right to threaten journalist: Surpiya Shirnate

Congress spokesperson replied to Smriti Irani's clarification and said it was not right to threaten a journalist to call the owner in the guise of a request. "The people of Amethi made up their mind and you also have got a hint of that. Your fear is showing," Shrinate said.

"For now, debate with me only on questions like ₹13 sugar, GST on flour, ₹1,200 gas, your silence on women wrestlers. After all, you have to understand what mohabbat is," Supriya Shrinate said.

What happens in the viral video

"This assembly constituency falls under my Lok Sabha constituency. Don't insult the people of my Lok Sabha constituency. I am urging you with love. If you further insult the people, then I will call the owner of your paper and tell them that no journalist has the right to insult the people," Smriti Irani said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.