Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday took a tough stand over the agitation by the ASHA workers and said they cannot blackmail the state government.

Shivakumar said the protesters should make a similar demand before the Central government and not just the state government because they are recruited by the Centre. (ANI) more less

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He also assured that his government would find a way out, and appealed to them to return to work.

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Also read: The climate crisis as a challenges for ASHAs

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar said the protesters should make a similar demand before the Central government and not just the state government because they are recruited by the Centre.

ASHA workers have been on an indefinite strike for the past nine days at Freedom Park seeking ₹15,000 honorarium.

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{{^usCountry}} "They (ASHA workers) seem to think they can succeed in blackmailing the government. You can't blackmail any government, whether it is mine or any other; such things cannot be done," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They (ASHA workers) seem to think they can succeed in blackmailing the government. You can't blackmail any government, whether it is mine or any other; such things cannot be done," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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"I am once again making a humble appeal to the ASHA workers. Please go back, return to your duties. We will call you and hold discussions with you," he said.

As the ASHA workers demanded a written assurance from the Chief Minister for finding a solution shortly, Shivakumar said he cannot do anything for those who do not have faith in "Chief Minister's assurance".

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"Whom should I give a written assurance to? If we start doing things this way, it will become a practice across the state. The government also has its limitations and legal constraints. With whom should I enter into an agreement?" he asked.

Also read: Saluting our indefatigable warriors — ASHA workers

Shivakumar wondered why the ASHA workers were seeking a written assurance from the state government when the central government appointed them.

"Why are they not seeking a written assurance from the central government? Why are they not placing their demands before the Centre? I cannot give written assurances in every such matter. This is not an agreement," Shivakumar said.

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Noting that their demand was not unjust, he said the ASHA workers insisting on a written assurance was not appropriate, as this will become a precedent for others to follow.

"There should be mutual trust, that is all. The entire country functions on the basis of trust. We understand their grievances and sentiments. But why have they not questioned the Central Government about why it has not increased their honorarium so far?" the CM asked.

Also read: ASHAs: Workers or volunteers?

To a question, Shivakumar said the issue of ASHA workers will be discussed in the Cabinet as well as during the Assembly session.

"We will discuss various other aspects too. There are wider repercussions involved in this matter," he said.

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The Chief Minister said he made several attempts to speak to the agitators and even spoke from Japan through a video conference.

Earlier, speaking in Bengaluru, he said the ASHA workers should not to turn the issue into a confrontation with the government.

He also appealed to protesting ASHA workers to withdraw their indefinite strike, assuring them that the government would find a solution to their demands.

Also read: Parliament: MPs demand better wages, job security for ASHA workers

The protest has also seen creative expressions of solidarity, with the workers participating in an art initiative led by artist Alaka Rao.

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A 60-foot-long pink fabric installation, featuring their handprints, raised fists and footprints, symbolises their unity, service and continuing struggle for their rights.

"I am appealing to them -- Please call off your protest. Give up your insistence on making this a matter of prestige. We are on your side," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said he was discussing the issue with officials and would hold further deliberations with the Finance Department, adding that five to six rounds of discussions had already taken place.

The chief minister said the issue involved serious financial implications as several other categories of workers in different government departments were also raising similar demands.

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"If everyone comes out onto the streets and stages protests, who will take responsibility? Every person's livelihood is important to us," he said.

Recalling that the programme was launched during the UPA government under former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, Shivakumar said the state had been managing a substantial part of the financial responsibility.

He also rejected suggestions that the government could function without ASHA workers, saying, “We need everyone. We need all of them.”

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"They may be workers, but ultimately, they are serving the nation," he said, urging them to give the government more time to resolve their grievances.