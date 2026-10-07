Delhi govt doubles incentives of ASHA workers, launches nursing home portal
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a series of health initiatives, such as increase in incentives for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, expanded newborns’ screening under Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare), an online portal for nursing homes, and a new building for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) at GB Pant Hospital
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a series of health initiatives, such as increase in incentives for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, expanded newborns’ screening under Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare), an online portal for nursing homes, and a new building for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) at GB Pant Hospital.
The announcements were made by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta at the ASHA Samman Samaroh held at Thyagraj Stadium on Tuesday.
The government announced doubling the incentives for a total of 6,690 ASHA workers to ₹6,000 a month, describing it as recognition of their role in delivering healthcare services.
“ASHA workers take healthcare services and government schemes to people’s doorsteps. It is our responsibility to care for their dignity and welfare,” CM Gupta said at the event.
The government also announced expansion of Mission ANMOL, under which newborns will be screened for 63 congenital, genetic and metabolic disorders within 24 to 72 hours of birth.
As per officials, the government aims to increase annual screening coverage from 150,000 to 250,000 newborns. More than 75,000 newborns have been screened under the scheme so far this year and over 700 children have received timely treatment after early diagnosis, officials said.
The government also inaugurated the SOTTO building at GB Pant Hospital to strengthen organ and tissue donation and transplantation services in Delhi. At the event, CM urged residents to promote awareness about organ donation.
“Organ donation is not merely a medical procedure but a symbol of humanity, compassion and respect for life,” she said.
Additionally, the government launched the Nursing Home Management System portal, which the CM said will enable online registration and renewal of private nursing homes, reduce paperwork, improve transparency and simplify regulatory processes.
Health minister Pankaj Singh said the measures reflected the government’s effort to strengthen healthcare delivery through technology and public health interventions. “Our objective is not merely to make announcements but to deliver work, results and positive change in the lives of Delhi residents,” he said at the event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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