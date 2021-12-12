You can now order 'Sattvik certified' vegetarian food on this train. Check details

The 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train is all set to get the "vegetarian certification" on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday.

The train, which will cover various religious places across the country, will get the vegetarian certification from the Sattvik Council of India, a non-profit organisation that has been established to promote the certification of vegetarian food.

"In order to encourage vegetarian friendly railway services, the SCI in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) will provide ‘vegetarian certification’ to ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ on Sunday at Safdarjung railway station,” IRCTC said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

The statement said the vegetarian-friendly railway services are particularly dedicated to observant vegetarians and vegans travelling to holy destinations in the Indian Railways.

"IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges and platforms will also be vegetarian certified to ensure vegetarian-friendly travel," it added.

According to PTI, the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ rail tour will cover destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi and Varanasi. The duration of this tour will be 16 nights and 17 days and tourists can board this train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station.

On November 13, PTI reported IRCTC will promote "vegetarian-friendly travel" by getting some trains "sattvik certified", especially those running on routes connecting religious sites.

The Sattvik Council of India, in a statement, said it has tied up with the IRCTC to introduce services that fit the requirements of vegetarians and promotes vegan travelling to holy destinations.

In the release, it also said IRCTC has an "understanding" with it and has decided to seek "certification" for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat express to Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple.

This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.

(With agency inputs)

