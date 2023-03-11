Home / India News / 'You give me plot, I'll give you job': BJP minister mocks Lalu Prasad Yadav on land-for-jobs scam

ByYagya Sharma
Mar 11, 2023 04:32 PM IST

On Friday, the ED carried out raids at over 24 locations in the national capital region (NCR), Patna, Ranchi, and Mumbai, including the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav and daughters, and recovered ₹70 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold jewellery, 540 grams of gold bullion and foreign currency, including 900 US dollars.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked the Opposition over questioning the ED-CBI action on former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and said the latter had only one slogan, “you give me plot, I'll give you job.”

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File)
“He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had only one slogan, 'you give me plot, I'll give you job'. Everyone has released their model of corruption, today when action has been taken against them, they all are united,” Thakur told news agency ANI.

Also Read| '… what can I say?': Nitish Kumar on raids on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders

Meanwhile, on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raising the issue of timing of the raids by the central agencies after five years, when his party JDU and RJD are back in alliance, BJP MP Sushil Modi said, “Nitish Kumar changes easily, today he feels that by backing Lalu Yadav and Congress he can get the position of Prime Minister, then it is just what he feels. Nobody can save Lalu Yadav and his family, CBI has strong evidence against them.”

On Friday, the ED carried out raids at over 24 locations in the national capital region (NCR), Patna, Ranchi, and Mumbai, including the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav and daughters, and recovered 70 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold jewellery, 540 grams of gold bullion and foreign currency, including 900 US dollars.

Lalu, who was questioned by the CBI on Tuesday for five hours, Rabri, their daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, and 13 others, have been named as accused in the case that pertains to allegedly taking land from 12 candidates in return for jobs in the Railways between 2004 and 2009.

