'You guys are parasites': CJI Surya Kant denies bail to man accused of committing cyber fraud

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to a man accused of cyber fraud, making strong observations on the growing menace of cyber crime. A partial-working day bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant dismissed the plea and said cyber criminals prey on unsuspecting victims across the country, causing significant financial losses.

The Supreme Court underscored that cyber fraudsters often operate across state boundaries, making their crimes more difficult to detect(PTI File/Representational Photo)

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While rejecting the bail application, the CJI made sharp remarks against those involved in online frauds. “You guys are parasites who dupe investors off crores of rupees. For cyber criminals we have to very harsh. You’re victims are always pan Indian you cheat someone in Tamil Nadu then you go to Jammu..Society’s interest is only that you should be inside jail”, the CJI said, according to news agency ANI.

The court underscored that cyber fraudsters often operate across state boundaries, making their crimes more difficult to detect and investigate, and indicated that a strict approach is necessary to deter such offences.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the second time in the last month that CJI Surya Kant has used such strong language while making oral observations before a judgment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the second time in the last month that CJI Surya Kant has used such strong language while making oral observations before a judgment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In May, while declining to confer the designation of Senior Advocate on a lawyer, the CJI spoke about individuals who, according to him, attack institutions under the guise of activism and media work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In May, while declining to confer the designation of Senior Advocate on a lawyer, the CJI spoke about individuals who, according to him, attack institutions under the guise of activism and media work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CJI further said, “There are youngsters, like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJI further said, “There are youngsters, like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks drew attention for their unusually sharp tone, much like the CJI's latest observations in the cyber fraud case, where he described cyber criminals as “parasites” while refusing to grant bail to an accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks drew attention for their unusually sharp tone, much like the CJI's latest observations in the cyber fraud case, where he described cyber criminals as “parasites” while refusing to grant bail to an accused. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJI further said, “There are youngsters, like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.”

The remarks drew attention for their unusually sharp tone, much like the CJI's latest observations in the cyber fraud case, where he described cyber criminals as “parasites” while refusing to grant bail to an accused.

The CJP, a day later, tried to clear the air around his “youngsters like cockroaches” remark, saying that his oral observations were misquoted, and that his criticism was aimed specifically at those who entered professions such as the Bar (legal profession) using fake or bogus degrees.

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“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions, and hence they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation,” he said.

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