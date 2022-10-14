'You insulted PM Modi's 100-year-old mother only because...': Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday issued a warning to the Aam Aadmi Party that it will be decimated in the coming Gujarat assembly election after AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia has been accused by the BJP of insulting PM Modi's mother in an undated video. Reiterating her condemnation of the video, Smriti Irani said the only 'crime' of the 100-year-old mother of Pradhan Sevak is that she gave birth to him; the son who is blocking Kejriwal from fulfilling his political desires.

"In an attempt to attract political attention, Aam Aadmi Party has given many a political statement hurting the sentiments of Gujarat and Gujaratis. From propagated myths about the Hindu way of life, from ‘slurring’ Hindu women and religious institutions, now with the blessings of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leadership in Gujarat maliciously, in an abusive form, attacked the 100-year-old father of Pradhan Sevak," Smriti Irani said.

"That Arvind Kejriwal could fall to a new low is not surprising. What Kejriwal and his party do not realise is the esteem with which Gujarat and Gujaratis hold women and especially mothers in our society," the Union minister said.

Issuing a warning to Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani said, "Today this message is for Arvind Kejriwal: In the forthcoming election of Gujaratis will ensure the political defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party. That you don't spare a 100-year-old lady; her only crime is not that she is in politics but that she gave birth to Narendra Modi; your leaders and workers seek to punish her and abuse her. Mr Kejriwal, the people of Gujarat have now decided to stand in your judgment."

"If you think abusing the Prime Minister's mother will help you gain political popularity in Gujarat, you are mistaken. And for that mistake, you will pay a political price in the forthcoming elections," the Union minister said.

The fresh BJP versus AAP broke out on Thursday after the BJp shared an undated video of AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia where he allegedly mocked PM Modi's mother. The AAP leader on Thursday was briefly detained in Delhi as he came to the office of the National Commission for Women in connection with his past 'abusive' statements.

