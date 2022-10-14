Smriti Irani calls Gopal Italia 'gutter mouth'; 'Kejriwal...with your blessings'

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday called Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia 'gutter mouth' after a fresh video of him came to the surface in which he can be seen mocking PM Modi's mother Hira Ba. Several BJP leaders shared the video after the AAP leader faced outrage over his comment against PM Modi. Gopal Italia was also detained for 2.5 hours by Delhi Police on Thursday after he appeared before the National Commission for Women. The episode saw a day-long BJP-AAP attack and counterattack.

The new video of Gopal Italia is in a car where he said PM Modi's mother is "also doing drama". It is not known when he shot the video. Sharing the video, Smriti Irani wrote, "I profer no outrage, I don't want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged and your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice."

"Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings," the Union minister wrote.

Kejriwal on Thursday said the detention of Gopal Italia led to huge anger among the Patel community in Gujarat.

Ahead of the state election, tempers are rising high between the BJP and the AAP in Gujarat to which the Gopal Italia episode added more fuel. The AAP Gujarat chief on Thursday alleged he did not receive any summon from the National Commission for Women but went on his own to put his version as he is a law-abiding citizen. The women's commission chief, Rekha Sharma, threatened him that he would be sent to jail, the AAP leader accused.

“They (BJP) are all descendants of Kansa. They hate Patidar. They have come together against me, AAP, and Arvind Kejriwal. But I am also Gopal and have blessings of lord Krishna. I will take this fight to finish and emerge victorious," Italia said.

On the new video of Gopal Italia allegedly mocking PM Modi's mother, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Gopal Italia, AAP’s Gujarat President, close aide of Kejriwal, is a serial offender, who treats women with contempt and sexist disregard. After constantly referring to women with the “C” word, offending those who go to katha and mandir, now calls PM’s aged mother 'nautanki baaz'."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON