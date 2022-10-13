AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office in Delhi after stir

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia was detained on Thursday from the National Commission of Women's office in the capital by the Delhi Police. Italia had been summoned by NCW chief Rekha Sharma over a controversial video.

DCP southeast Esha Pandey said the AAP Gujarat chief was detained in connection with a protest at the NCW office staged by AAP workers over the summons.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Sharma said she told the Delhi Police that action should be taken against Italia as he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order, adding his supporters tried to enter the NCW office forcibly.

“His statement and written statement do not match. He has not given a proper reply. He denied getting a summon, but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it was not him in the video,” Sharma said.

“I had an important meeting at 2pm which is now delayed as I could not step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to the NCW office and only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie and bring so many lawyers?” she added.

A video of Italia had recently gone viral in which he is purportedly heard asking women not to visit temples and 'kathas' (sermons by Hindu priests) as they are "hubs of exploitation".

