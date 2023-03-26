'You report to Indian govt': Pro-Khalistani protesters abuse, attack journalist in Washington | Video

Journalist Lalit Kumar Jha who is the chief US correspondent of news agency Press Trust of India has shared a video of how he has been abused and then attacked by Khalistani supporters as he was covering their protest. "Thank you@SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," the journalist wrote sharing a video.

'"F*** you....that's what you are. Make the video," a pro-Khalistani protester in Washington said.

(Warning: Viewers' discretion advised. The video contains abusive language)

"You report to the Indian government," one of the protesters said disapproving of his picture being taken. Another protestor, as seen in the video, said, "Tell him that there's a fascist government. F*** you....that's what you are. Make the video."

The journalist told ANI that he called 911 and then spotted Secret Service officers and narrated the incident to them. "The protestors in support of Amritpal Singh demonstrated in front of the embassy and threatened Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They openly threatened to vandalise the embassy," Lalit k Jha told ANI.

The Indian Embassy condemned the attack on Lalit K Jha and issued a statement. "We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," it said.

"We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism. We thank the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter," the embassy said.

On March 20, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was attacked after the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh. The US condemned the attack and pledged to ensure the safety and the security of the diplomats in the US.

