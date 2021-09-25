Young Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey rips apart Pakistan at UN forum: Top 5 quotes

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) witnessed fiery clashes in a war of words between India and Pakistan on Friday, depicting the precarious state of affairs in the diplomatic ties of the neighbouring countries. After Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue once again at the global forum, India drew a strong rebuke – highlighting that Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy a free reign, has been sponsoring militancy in its backyard hoping that it discomfort its neighbours. India's first secretary Sneha Dubey, a young diplomat, slammed Pakistan in a strongly-worded retort and said that Pakistan is actually an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”.

Here are the top five quotes from the Indian side at the UNGA session:

1. “Pakistan is globally recognised for openly supporting and arming terrorists. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

2. “Pakistan nurtures terrorists in its backyard in the hope that they will only harm its neighbours. Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, the Pakistan leadership glorify him as a ‘martyr’”.

3. “We keep hearing Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. It is a country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter.”

4. “Entire Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

5. “Pluralism is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of state.”

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan in his UNGA address spoke about India’s August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. He also talked about the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

This was, however, not the first time that Khan brought up the Kashmir issue in international fora. His attempts have gained little to no traction so far from the global community and the UN member states, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between the two countries.