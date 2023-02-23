‘Your bag has a wrong tag’: How Pawan Khera was taken into custody

The boarding for an 11.40am Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight was nearing completion when Congress leader Pawan Khera was asked to deplane. Khera said he was told his baggage was tagged wrongly. Congress leaders protesting on the tarmac. (PTI)

But when Khera disembarked, a Delhi Police team waiting outside told him he cannot fly out of the city, and prompted Congress leaders travelling with him for the plenary of the party’s central decision-making body to stage a sit-in on the tarmac.

It later emerged that the team was there to detain Khera in connection with a case filed against him in Assam over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leaders insisted they would not let the Delhi Police take him away without an arrest warrant.

Khera said he was told there is a problem with his luggage even though he only carried a handbag. “When I came down from the flight, I was told that I cannot go. Then I was told a DCP [deputy commissioner of police] will meet me.”

The Delhi Police team later handed over a document from their Assam counterparts seeking their help in detaining Khera.

Around 50 Congress leaders sat on the dharna against Khera’s deplaning and delayed the flight for two hours. All passengers were deplaned, triggering a rush for an alternative flight to Raipur even as a contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force was deployed on the tarmac.

The delay of the flight turned out to be an ordeal for the passengers including a mother and an infant and a few aged people.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the high-handedness. “What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?” she asked.

Shrinate was among the leaders, who had boarded the flight to fly to Raipur to participate in the 85th plenary of the Congress’s central decision-making body from February 24 to 26.

Over 15,000 delegates were due to join the plenary to discuss the political situation, economy, foreign policy, agriculture, employment, social justice, etc. The meeting is expected to set the tone for the Congress’s 2024 national poll campaign.

In a statement, IndiGo said police deplaned “a passenger” and some other passengers also decided to deboard on their own. “We are following the advice of the concerned authorities.”

