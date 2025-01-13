Youth will make India a developed nation: Modi

NEW DELHI: The strength of India’s young population will help realise the dream of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed nation) by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, and added that a developed India will be one that is “empowered economically, strategically, socially and culturally”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group picture during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

During the event, held on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary that is observed as the National Youth Day, the prime minister spent over six hours with the young participants after arriving at the venue at around 10 am. Over 3,000 “dynamic, young leaders” were chosen from across the country to attend the dialogue following a selection process.

According to officials, the PM watched their exhibition, heard their ideas and saw 10 presentations made by the participants on a range of issues, including sustainable development, integrating technology with agriculture, and making India a manufacturing and startup hub. He later had lunch with the young leaders and exhorted them to become part of the journey towards achieving that dream of a “Viksit Bharat”.

Emphasising that the next 25 years, or the “Amrit Kaal”, was crucial for the country, Modi expressed confidence that the “youth will realise the dream of a developed India”. “I firmly believe that with the strength of India’s youth, the dream of a developed nation is achievable. Some may think this is an impossible goal, but I believe otherwise. If the vision of Viksit Bharat guides every decision, step, and policy, no power can stop us from becoming a developed nation. A developed India will be empowered economically, strategically, socially, and culturally,” he said.

He further hailed India for being able to accomplish numerous goals in different sectors ahead of time, noting that India has set the target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030 and will meet the goal before that.

Modi also highlighted India’s achievements in the past decade and emphasized the crucial role of India’s youth in shaping the country’s future over the next 25 years.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the PM said “If he was among us today, he would be filled with new confidence upon witnessing the awakened power and active efforts of the 21st-century youth.”

The PM, who was addressing the event at Bharat Mandapam where the G-20 Summit was held in September 2024, said: “At this very place where global leaders discussed the future of the world, the youth of India are now shaping the road map for the next 25 years. It is my great fortune to be here with you.”

He added that this is India’s moment for a quantum leap, as the nation remains the youngest nation for decades to come. “I have full faith that your generation will not only bring the most changes, but it will also be its biggest beneficiary. The comfort zone is a dangerous place to be in and we must step out of our comfort zone. We must take risks to move ahead,” he said.

Modi also highlighted several examples of achieving goals through determination over the past decade including the country becoming open defecation-free.

For empowering youth, the PM said, India now has 23 IITs, and in the past decade, the number of IIITs has increased from 9 to 25, the number of IIMs from 13 to 21 and there has been a threefold increase in the number of AIIMS and the near doubling of medical colleges in the last ten years. “The growing strength of India’s educational institutions is a significant foundation for a developed India. The goal of a developed India by 2047 requires daily targets and consistent efforts,” he added.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy. He said, “India is rapidly moving towards becoming a five trillion-dollar economy, which will greatly expand development and facilities,” he said as he projected that by the end of the next decade, India will surpass the ten trillion-dollar mark. India is now nearly a four trillion-dollar economy.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jayant Chaudhary, and Raksha Khadse were present among other dignitaries at the event which witnessed the participation of 3,000 youth aged 15 to 29.