YouTuber Bobby Kataria, mired in controversies, to be arrested soon: Report

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria - who kicked up a controversy by smoking inside a plane and prompted reactions from aviation authorities and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia - is set to be arrested soon by the Uttarakhand Police. The state police have filed a case against the YouTuber for stopping traffic in state capital Dehradun and threatening police, news agency ANI reported.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the social media influencer from the District Court, the report further highlighted. Teams of cops have been sent to Haryana and other locations, Station House Officer Rajendra Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, the YouTuber was at the heart of a row for smoking inside a SpiceJet plane. The domestic carrier had said that it had investigated the incident in January and Kataria was put on a no-flying list the next month for 15 days.

The social media influencer, however, had justified saying. "The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed.”

The video was said to be shot on January 20 “while passengers were boarding flight SG 706 scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi,” according to an airline spokesperson. A police complaint in this regard was filed in Delhi too.

A probe was also ordered into the incident by aviation minister Scindia.

Recently, the body builder had put up a new video saying, "Nowadays, the name of Bobby Kataria is trending. Big people are taking my name and getting publicity. I always say you can always get publicity using my name easily- say good or bad. You must be getting who I am talking about.”

(With inputs from ANI)

