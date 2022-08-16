Case against social media influencer Bobby Kataria for smoking inside SpiceJet plane
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria after a video of him lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight surfaced, officials said on Tuesday.
Kataria was booked for alleged violation of security and safety measures based on a complaint filed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station on August 13 by Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, they said.
In his complaint, Singh alleged that Balwant Kataria, alias Bobby Kataria, had uploaded pictures and videos on his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette onboard SpiceJet flight SG 706 from Dubai to Delhi in January 2022, a senior police officer said.
Kataria, a bodybuilder, has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.
"On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered on Monday under section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982 at IGI Airport and investigation of the case is in progress," the officer said.
Last week, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered a probe after the video surfaced on social media.
The airline's spokesperson earlier said, "The video...was shot on January 20, 2022 while passengers were boarding flight SG 706 scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi. The said passenger and his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure. None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline's notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts."
"The matter was investigated thoroughly in January 2022 as soon as the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline at the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram as we have our headquarters in Gurugram. Upon seeking a response from the police authorities in Gurgaon, we were advised on August 12, 2022 that the matter does not fall in their jurisdiction and accordingly a complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police," he said.
"The matter was also referred to an independent Committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee) and a decision of the committee is pending," he added.
Passengers are not allowed to carry lighter and smoke inside planes.
Sachin Pilot seeks action from own govt in Rajasthan over Dalit boy's death
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, in a veiled criticism of the Ashok Gehlot administration on Tuesday over the recent killing of a Dalit boy, said the Rajasthan government has to remove this kind of atmosphere and called for action against local officials for an alleged lathi-charge on 9 family, Indra Meghwal. The former deputy chief minister, who staged a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020, visited the family with a group of local leaders earlier in the day.
Monsoon session a litmus test for Shinde-Fadnavis and MVA
Mumbai: The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence on August 17. The nine-day session will be the Shinde-Fadnavis government's first, since it came into being following a dramatic rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs and the fall of Uddhav Thackeray government. To begin with, Shinde will have to explain why two tainted ministers -- Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar -- were inducted into his cabinet.
Covid: At 917, Delhi sees drop in daily tally, 3 deaths; 19.20% positivity rate
Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 new Covid-19 cases and three related fatalities, pushing the total caseload to 19,86,739, according to the health department's latest bulletin. With the latest figures, the daily positivity rate climbed to 19.20 per cent. It was 14.57 per cent on Monday. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now at 19,53,480. Active cases now stand at 6,867. On Monday, the authorities in Delhi had conducted 8,421 Covid tests.
HC asks BAI to consider wild card entry for male player
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay high court conducted a special hearing on August 15 and directed the Badminton Association of India to consider granting a wild card entry to an 18-year-old player to enable The player, Prathamesh Kulkarni to participate in an international tournament, to be held in Pune from August 30. The HC suggestion was prompted after BAI officials committed many errors, leading to his name being excluded from the list of eligible male players.
Man crushed under truck while dodging potholes
Mumbai A 55-year-old cyclist lost The deceased, Sayeed Abdul Pathan's life after he fell on a pothole-ridden road while trying to negotiate his way, and was subsequently crushed under the rear wheels of a container. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Kudus village on the Wada Bhiwandi Road. Cops at Kudus police station have registered a case, while further investigations are on. Eyewitnesses said Sayeed fell failing to negotiate one of the potholes.
