YouTuber held in UAPA case, sent to prison in Andhra Pradesh

Controversial YouTuber Bachalakuri Joseph alias Raavan was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting Maoist ideology and encouraging armed rebellion, a senior officer in Andhra Pradesh police said.

India News

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According to police, Gannavaram police in Krishna district on Saturday registered a criminal case against Raavan, who runs a YouTube channel “Prashna” and arrested him on Sunday.

“He was produced before the additional junior civil judge court in Gannavaram on Sunday evening. The court remanded him to judicial custody until July 18,” a senior police official privy to the information said, adding that he was sent to Nellore central prison on Monday morning.

The police officer said the case under several sections of BNS and UAPA was registered following a complaint by JanaSena Party leader Garikapati Siva Sankar.

In his complaint, he alleged that Joseph had uploaded a video on the YouTube channel “Prashna” on November 25, 2025, praising the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), propagating its ideology among the public and expressing support for armed revolution, the officer cited above said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that the YouTuber expressed support for Maoist leader Hidma and widely circulated the video through social media platforms. The complaint claimed that such content could influence young people towards extremist ideology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that the YouTuber expressed support for Maoist leader Hidma and widely circulated the video through social media platforms. The complaint claimed that such content could influence young people towards extremist ideology. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, multiple provisions were invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 147 (waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 148 (conspiracy to wage war), 152 (acts allegedly endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 192 (provocation and inflammatory speeches intended to incite violence), 197(1)(d) (using electronic or public platforms to disseminate content prejudicial to national integrity), and 353(1)(2) (promoting enmity, hatred and panic among different sections of society by spreading rumours or false information).

In addition, police also invoked UAPA Sections 13 and 39, alleging unlawful activities affecting India’s sovereignty and providing support to a banned terrorist organisation.

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Meanwhile, Anusha, wife of Raavan, told the reporters in Hyderabad that the police had falsely implicated her husband in the case. “False propaganda was being carried out against her husband through morphed videos,” she alleged.

She demanded that cases of this nature should first be filed against the Jana Sena Party leaders, including deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who she alleged had made provocative statements.