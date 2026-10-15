YouTuber who exposed local crime shot dead outside Ulhasnagar railway station

Three unidentified assailants allegedly shot a 54-year-old man dead outside the Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Harish Gajwani, worked as a news reporter for a YouTube channel and frequently posted about social issues on social media. He had previously been booked in a murder case in 2021.

At the time of going to press, the Vitthalwadi police were registering an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday. (PTI)

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At the time of going to press, the Vitthalwadi police were registering an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday.

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Assailants fire, attack with sharp weapons

At the time, Gajwani was standing outside the railway station when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired two rounds at his head. They subsequently attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, before fleeing on the motorcycle. Following the incident, a police team, along with forensic experts, arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional CP, East Region, Thane Police, Sanjay Jadhav, and DCP Zone 4, Sachin Gore, visited the scene. Gore told HT: “Three persons fired two rounds at him and also attacked him with choppers. We have deployed several teams to trace the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional CP, East Region, Thane Police, Sanjay Jadhav, and DCP Zone 4, Sachin Gore, visited the scene. Gore told HT: “Three persons fired two rounds at him and also attacked him with choppers. We have deployed several teams to trace the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area.” {{/usCountry}}