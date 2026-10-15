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YouTuber who exposed local crime shot dead outside Ulhasnagar railway station

They subsequently attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, before fleeing on the motorcycle.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 09:25:21 IST
By Kaptan Mali
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Three unidentified assailants allegedly shot a 54-year-old man dead outside the Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Harish Gajwani, worked as a news reporter for a YouTube channel and frequently posted about social issues on social media. He had previously been booked in a murder case in 2021.

At the time of going to press, the Vitthalwadi police were registering an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday. (PTI)
At the time of going to press, the Vitthalwadi police were registering an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday. (PTI)

At the time of going to press, the Vitthalwadi police were registering an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | 26-year-old electrocuted in Ulhasnagar after coming in contact with CCTV pole

Assailants fire, attack with sharp weapons

At the time, Gajwani was standing outside the railway station when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired two rounds at his head. They subsequently attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot, before fleeing on the motorcycle. Following the incident, a police team, along with forensic experts, arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kaptan Mali

Kaptan Mali is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, covering crime, civic affairs, politics, transport, business and human-interest stories across Thane district. With over 20 years of journalism experience, he has previously worked with The Afternoon, The Asian Age and The Free Press Journal, covering Maharashtra politics, Mumbai city and business. He has a keen interest in current affairs, agriculture, food, tourism and healthcare.

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