26-year-old electrocuted in Ulhasnagar after coming in contact with CCTV pole
The incident occurred near Ganesh Ganga Apartment in the OT area of Ulhasnagar, while the family was returning home after attending a religious festival at the Chalia Temple
Thane: A 26-year-old woman died in Ulhasnagar on Friday after allegedly coming in contact with a CCTV pole which had live electrical current passing through it. The deceased, Karishma Madhvani, had alighted from her scooter and was walking towards her home when she suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot, said her brother Mohit Madhvani, who was accompanying her.
“When I rushed to help her, I also suffered an electric shock and noticed that her leg was stuck to the pole,” Mohit Madhvani told Hindustan Times.
Local residents helped pull Karishma away from the pole and took her to a nearby clinic, where the doctor advised them to take her to the Ulhasnagar Central Government Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital at around 12:20am on Saturday and doctors declared her dead at approximately 1:30am.
The incident occurred near Ganesh Ganga Apartment in the OT area of Ulhasnagar, while the family was returning home after attending a religious festival at the Chalia Temple. Mohit Madhvani suspected that monsoon showers may have had a role in her sister’s death as the CCTV pole and the surrounding surface was wet.
“Electrical current may have leaked from the internal electrical wiring onto the pole and subsequently to the ground,” he said, blaming the contractor tasked with maintenance of the pole for her death. “I demand strict action against the contractor,”
An officer from Ulhasnagar Central police station said that the contractor associated with Matrix Smart Technology Private Limited had been booked for causing death by negligence. “We are investigating the matter and, based on the findings, will take appropriate action against the contractor if it is found that required safety measures were not followed,” he said.
Another man also reportedly suffered electric shocks at the same spot on Friday, but he escaped without injury as he was rescued in time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKaptan Mali
Kaptan Mali is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, covering crime, civic affairs, politics, transport, business and human-interest stories across Thane district. With over 20 years of journalism experience, he has previously worked with The Afternoon, The Asian Age and The Free Press Journal, covering Maharashtra politics, Mumbai city and business. He has a keen interest in current affairs, agriculture, food, tourism and healthcare.Read More
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