YSR Congress MP who accused cops of torture shifted to military hospital, examined

YSR Congress lawmaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, arrested last week on charges of sedition, was shifted to the military hospital in Secunderabad around Monday midnight. The Supreme Court had ordered that K Raghurama Krishnam Raju be admitted to the military hospital after the rebel YSR Congress member of Parliament alleged that he had been tortured by Andhra Pradesh police and requested that he should be examined at a “neutral” hospital.

On Tuesday, Raju underwent a medical examination by a board of three doctors constituted by the commandant of the medical hospital. The examination was conducted under the supervision of Telangana high court registrar D Nagarjuna who was appointed as a judicial officer by the high court chief justice on the top court’s directions.

“The medical examination was videographed. His blood samples were taken for conducting various tests. His health condition is stable. After obtaining all medical examination reports, the medical board will submit a report on Raju’s health status to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover,” an official at the military hospital said. The top court will hear the case on Friday.

In his plea to seek bail from the Supreme Court, Raju had cited torture by the police and pointed ou that he was suffering from cardiac issues and had undergone a bypass surgery recently.

Raju was arrested on charges of sedition, delivering hate speeches and promoting disaffection against the government on May 14, weeks after he escalated his attacks on party boss and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had approached the high court for bail a day after his arrest but was told to first file the request with a lower court. The Narasapuram lawmaker, also a prominent businessman in the West Godavari district, moved the Supreme Court for bail on Monday.

At the military hospital on Tuesday, Raju is learnt to have complained of difficulty in walking due to alleged custodial torture by Andhra police. His statement was recorded by the doctors. “He had swelling on his right leg and he was administered painkillers for treating the inflammation,” the official cited above said.

Raju will remain at the hospital till Friday for observation and medical care. His period of stay in the hospital would be treated as judicial custody which would end on May 28.

It was during the bail hearing at the Supreme Court that Raghurama Krishnam Raju also alleged that he had been tortured but doctors at the state government hospital had refused to acknowledge his injury. The Guntur general hospital had earlier told the high court that he had no external injuries and that he was stable.

Meanwhile, officials at the military hospital refused permission to Raju’s son K Bharat to visit his father since this was not permitted by the Supreme Court. “It is unfortunate that I was not permitted to see my father. Since it was the Supreme Court order, I have to follow it,” Bharat said.