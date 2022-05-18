YSRC names OBC leader Krishnaiah from Telangana for Rajya Sabha polls

Prominent Other Backward Classes leader and former lawmaker from Telangana R Krishnaiah was on Tuesday nominated as the YSR Congress party candidate for Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

Krishnaiah’s name was finalised by YSRC president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after holding discussions with his senior party leaders at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

The chief minister also decided to re-nominate YSRC general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy to Rajya Sabha for a second successive term.

“The chief minister finalised the names of former MLA Bida Mastan Rao and senior Supreme Court lawyer S Niranjan Reddy for the remaining two Rajya Sabha seats from the state,” senior party leader and advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters at Tadepalli.

In all election to four Rajya Sabha seats would be held on June 10. The seats would be falling vacant with the completion of the term of four members – V Vijay Sai Reddy of the YSRC and Suresh Prabhu, YS Chowdary and TG Venkatesh of the BJP – on June 21.

The notification for the vacant seats would be issued on May 24 and the nomination process would commence on the same day. The last date for filing of nominations is May 31 and the scrutiny would be done on June 1. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be June 3 and the polling would be held on June 10.

Since the YSRC has 151 MLAs in the 175-member assembly, all the four candidates are all set to become member of the upper house of parliament.

