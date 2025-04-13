Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yusuf Pathan slammed for ‘tea’ post amid Waqf protest violence in Murshidabad

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 12:28 PM IST

Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has left three dead and many injured. So far, 118 people have been arrested.

Clashes erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Friday after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent, killing three people so far and injuring dozens others. Amid all this, a post by Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has drawn ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party and also users on social media.

Yusuf Pathan represents West Bengal’s Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament(Instagram/Yusuf Pathan)
Yusuf Pathan represents West Bengal’s Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament(Instagram/Yusuf Pathan)

Yusuf Pathan, who represents West Bengal’s Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday, in which he is seen sipping tea and relaxing around an estate. Pathan captioned the post, “Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment.”

This did not sit well with some people on the internet. One user commented under the post, “Waha murshidabad jaal raha hai aur aap ghum rahe ho? (Murshidabad is burning and you’re travelling)”. Another asked, “Do you even know what’s going on in your constituency ???”

Also read: 3 killed, 18 cops injured in Murshidabad violence over Waqf Act; 118 held so far

‘This is TMC’

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala did not miss the opportunity to call out Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and MP Yusuf Pathan over the latter’s post. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Poonawala said, “Bengal is burning. HC has said it can’t keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered… This is TMC’

Yusuf Pathan has not reacted to the criticism yet.

Murshidabad violence

So far, three people have been killed in clashes that erupted in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Dozens others, including cops, have been injured. The clashes erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Suti, Samserganj, and Dhuliyan, with mobs setting vehicles on fire, attacking homes, and clashing with police. Over 138 people have been arrested so far.

The Calcutta High Court had to intervene and ordered central forces to be deployed in the violence-hit areas on Saturday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Yusuf Pathan slammed for ‘tea’ post amid Waqf protest violence in Murshidabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On