3 killed, 18 cops injured in Murshidabad violence over Waqf Act; 118 held so far

Kolkata / Berhampore: Three people allegedly killed and 18 policemen injured in the violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, people aware of the development said. At least 118 persons have been arrested since Friday in connection with the riots. Following a Calcutta High Court’s order on Saturday, central forces is deployed in the riot-hit areas (Video Grab/ ANI)

Following a Calcutta High Court’s order on Saturday, central forces are deployed in the riot-hit areas. A division bench of the high court also directed the central forces and the state police to file separate reports on April 17.

Police said violence had erupted earlier this week in Murshidabad’s Jangipur area, and rumour-mongering over the past few days has triggered fresh clashes since Friday. “We have reports of two deaths in Samserganj,” said Jawed Shamim, additional director general (law and order) of West Bengal Police, said.

“After police controlled the riots, which broke out around four days ago, there has been huge rumour mongering by anti-social elements and lies were spread. As a result, there was fresh mobilisation yesterday in Suti and Samserganj,” Shamim added.

Videos of a mob attacking the block development office in Jalangi and ransacked office of a railway gateman in Azimganj surfaced on social media. Rioters could be seen in video clips looting an outlet of a retail chain. Police had reportedly resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells after vehicles were torched, shops were looted and policemen were attacked. The National Highway was blocked.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the citizens on social media. “Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So, the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So, what is the riot about?” Banerjee wrote on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) information technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya, wrote on X, “Last night Mamata Banerjee’s murderous Muslim goons hacked father and son, Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das, to death in Dhulian, Samserganj, Jafrabad. Mamata Banerjee has the blood of these innocent Hindus and several others who have lost their lives and livelihood on her hand. She must be tried for these criminal acts of commission and omission.”

Locals said that a father-son duo was allegedly killed by a mob in Samserganj, and Ezaz Ahmed (25), who was allegedly injured in police firing in Suti on Friday, died while receiving treatment in a state-run hospital on Saturday.

“A mob comprising more than 300 people attacked the house of Haragobindo Das last night. The two were dragged out, beaten up and stabbed with daggers. The house was also looted. We managed to escape by climbing to the terrace,” Prasenjit Das, grandson of Haragobindo Das, said.

“As it was a Saturday, we wrote a letter to the Calcutta high court’s chief justice TS Sivagnanam, A special division bench was formed to hear the matter. The court has ordered deployment of central forces. ADG CISF had been appointed the nodal officer of central forces while and ADG (law and order) of West Bengal was appointed nodal officer of state police. The central forces will be deployed in coordination with state police,” BJP leader and high court advocate Tarunjyoti Tiwari said.

Hours after situation in Suti and Samserganj came under control on Friday, riots reportedly broke out in Dhuliyan town on Saturday morning. “In Suti, police were forced to fire four rounds when they came under attack by the unruly mob which was going out of control. Two persons were injured in the police firing on Friday. They were shifted to Jangipur hospital. Their conditions were stable,” said Shamim.

“One person was injured in a firing. We don’t have details of the incident. Local police didn’t fire. We are verifying,” Shamim added.

Police officials said that even though the clash on Saturday morning was initially restricted to the town area, reports of violence started pouring in from some rural areas later during the day after rumours started spreading.

“ADG-level officers of the West Bengal police were stationed in the riot-hit areas Jangipur and an entire battalion of specialised forces has been deployed there. Situation in Dhuliyan town was brought under control but reports of clashes were coming in from some rural areas,” said Shamim.

The police have warned of strong action against the rioters and those spreading rumours. “It started with demonstration. There was destruction of public property and then it took a communal angle. Police initially use minimal force to control. But this doesn’t mean we are action-shy. Police will take strongest possible action. Rumours mongering has to stop,” Rajeev Kumar, director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal, said on Saturday, before leaving for Murshidabad.

Murshidabad that shares border with Bangladesh had South Bengal Frontier’s Border Security Force (BSF) were posted in the district. “We were asked by the administration and we are helping them to restore normalcy. In all seven companies have been deployed,” said NK Pandey, deputy inspector general of South Bengal Frontier’s BSF.

Menwhile, leaders of the ruling-Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP ranted on Social Media.

“Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion,” CM Banerjee further wrote on X.

“Those who are engaging in violence are actually helping the BJP. The centre will get a chance to intervene,” mayor of Kolkata and state minister Firhad Hakim said.

Adhikari hit back saying, “If you have the slightest bit of shame, resign. You are fuelling the fire of anarchy in the state and making a living from politics. You are responsible for the provocation, and now you are appealing in distress after seeing the situation getting out of hand.”