Prohibitory orders after violence during Murshidabad protest over new Waqf law

Berhampore: A protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad’s Jangipur area turned violent on Tuesday when a mob attacked the police with stones and set Bengal police vehicles ablaze, leading the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the region and suspend internet connectivity, officials said. Smoke and flames billow out from a vehicle after it was set ablaze during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday (PTI)

Murshidabad district magistrate Rajarshi Mitra passed an executive order on Tuesday evening under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Suti and Raghunathganj. Section 163 of BNSS is equivalent to Section 144 of the old Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC). It prohibits assembly of five or more persons at any location where danger to public safety is apprehended by the state.

Later in the evening, state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty issued orders to suspend internet connection in the entire Jangipur region till 6 pm on April 11.

Jangipur police district superintendent of police Ananda Roy, who rushed to the spot, said more than 20 people have been detained for the violence which led to injuries to several policemen including a deputy superintendent of police. At least five police vehicles were vandalised of which two were set on fire.

“Some policemen have sustained injuries but right now I can’t give the exact figures. We are trying to restore order,” said Roy.

A police officer said a firearm was also snatched from a policeman.

The incident took place at Omarpur in the Raghunathganj police station area on Tuesday when a protest was called by several organisations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which introduces sweeping changes to the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments. Muslims account for almost 60% of Murshidabad’s population.

The protest rallies started from several locations in Raghunathganj town as well as adjacent panchayat areas. The rallies merged around 3 pm at Omarpur where a huge police contingent was deployed to tackle untoward situations.

Police said the violence erupted when a few hundred people protesting the new law clashed with policemen who asked them to end a blockade on NH-12, disrupting movement of vehicles between north and south Bengal.

Raghunathganj residents claimed police could not control the situation till 6 pm and a section of NH-12 was still blocked by the protestors.

“The mob ransacked several houses and shops as well,” an Omarpur resident said, requesting anonymity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged this was the second incidence of violence in the district’s Suti area. BJP’s Jangipur unit president Subal Chandra Das said: “Some hooligans damaged government property at Suti on Monday evening. They also disrupted train services between Farakka and Azimganj.”

“We witnessed similar violence in Murshidabad during the so-called protests against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).”

Trinamool Congress Jangipur unit vice-president Bikash Nanda declined to comment. “We have been asked not to make any comment on this issue.”