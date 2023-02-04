Zone of influence limited to area: Jammu official on cracks in Doda houses

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 04, 2023 10:12 AM IST

The official earlier said the cracks had started appearing in a house in December last year and have now started to aggravate.

Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Doda, speaks to the media on the cracks developing in the houses, in Doda on Friday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A team from Geological Survey of India has been sent to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct studies in the wake of cracks in 22 houses, an official said on Saturday. Athar Amin Zargar, sub divisional magistrate of Thathri, said a team of geologists are present at the spot of reported land subsidence, adding that the zone of influence is limited to the area as observed on Saturday morning.

“The situation is being regularly monitored by deputy commissioner and his senior officers. The situation is under control. The government sent a team of Geological Survey of India and they are conducting their studies. They will submit their report to the government,” the SDM said. “People have vacated the area.”

On Friday, Union minister Jitendra Singh also informed that a relief camp has been set up for the residents of the affected houses in the valley.

"I am in touch with DC #Doda, Sh Vishesh Mahajan. A Relief Camp has been set up for the residents of the affected houses. Meanwhile, a Geological Survey team is already on its way to the affected spot to study the underlying causative factors. Short and long-term remedial measures, as required, will be undertaken," he wrote on Twitter.

Zargar earlier said the cracks had started appearing in a house in December last year and have now started to aggravate.

"Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," he told ANI.

The cracks, according to the local administration, were caused because parts of the land had appeared to have sunk, triggering a crisis that resembles the situation in another Himalayan town, Joshimath.

