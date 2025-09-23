Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Singer's 2nd post-mortem done in Guwahati

Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Fans gathered in lakhs to pay respect to Zubeen Garg at Jalukbari in Guwahati after his body was brought from Singapore.

Zubeen Garg last rites updates: A second post-mortem of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 in Singapore, was conducted on Tuesday morning ahead of his cremation. The post-mortem was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by doctors of the hospital along with doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati....Read More

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that even though he personally did not endorse the idea of a second post-mortem, but the state government consented to do so on following demands from certain sections of people from the state. He also said that the post-mortem report “cannot be better than Singapore than Guwahati”.

“As a Zubeen fan, personally I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post mortem on his body. But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment hold more weight than my opinion. Hence we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post mortem,” he said in a post on X.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore at the age of 52 while he had gone there to participate in the Northeast India Festival. He went there on September 17 but died two days later while swimming at sea.

On Sunday and Monday, lakhs of people gathered to pay respects and bid farewell to Assam's beloved singer. People stood in queues for hours to catch a glimpse of the singer.

Zubeen's four canine pets — Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya — were brought by the family to bid farewell to him.

Zubeen Garg death | Key points