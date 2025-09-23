Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Singer's 2nd post-mortem done in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 at the age of 52 while swimming. He had gone there to attend the Northeast India Festival.
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: A second post-mortem of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 in Singapore, was conducted on Tuesday morning ahead of his cremation. The post-mortem was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by doctors of the hospital along with doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati....Read More
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that even though he personally did not endorse the idea of a second post-mortem, but the state government consented to do so on following demands from certain sections of people from the state. He also said that the post-mortem report “cannot be better than Singapore than Guwahati”.
“As a Zubeen fan, personally I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post mortem on his body. But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment hold more weight than my opinion. Hence we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post mortem,” he said in a post on X.
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore at the age of 52 while he had gone there to participate in the Northeast India Festival. He went there on September 17 but died two days later while swimming at sea.
On Sunday and Monday, lakhs of people gathered to pay respects and bid farewell to Assam's beloved singer. People stood in queues for hours to catch a glimpse of the singer.
Zubeen's four canine pets — Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya — were brought by the family to bid farewell to him.
Zubeen Garg death | Key points
- A post-mortem was conducted by the Singaporean authorities before handing over Garg's body to India. The singer's death certificate listed drowning as the cause of death.
- A second post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati were also present during the post-mortem.
- Zubeen Garg's last rites will be conducted will full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.
- Some police complaints alleging foul play in Garg's death were filed against the organisers of the North East Festival, Shyam Kanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma. Assam's criminal investigation department (CID) has been given these cases for investigation.
- All educational institutions across Assam will remain closed on Tuesday in view of Garg's last rites.
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Kiren Rijiju to attend singer's cremation
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Union minister Kiren Rijiju will be present during the cremation of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, along with other dignitaries.
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: Second post-mortem done at Gauhati Medical College Hospital
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: The second post-mortem of singer Zubeen Garg's body was conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. It was done by doctors of Gauhati Medical College Hospital along with doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati.
Zubeen Garg last rites updates: ‘The entire state is grieving,’ says a fan of the singer
Zubeen Garg last rites: Speaking to ANI on Monday, one fan expressed her grief over Zubeen Garg's death and said, “What do I even say. I don't have words to speak. The entire state is grieving. Ever since we heard the news, all of us have been crying. It was a shock for everyone. He was loved by all. May his soul rest in peace.”
Zubeen Garg last rites update: Himanta Sarma pays respect to the singer - ‘There will never be another Zubeen’
Zubeen Garg last rites: Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma said ahead of the singer's last rites that “there will never be another Zubeen”
“A few hours left before #BelovedZubeen begins his final journey. A short while ago, I joined his well wishers at Sarusajai Stadium to pay my tributes. The last 2 days symbolised the love he commands over people. There will never be another Zubeen," he wrote in a post on X.
Zubeen Garg last rites: Singer's second postmortem to be done in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg last rites: Sarma said the fresh post-mortem would be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday morning in the presence of some doctors of AIIMS Guwahati.
Following that, the singer's last rites will be performed with full state honours. His body will be taken for the last rites at Kamarkuchi at Sonapur on the outskirts around 10 am with around 85 members of Garg’s family, relatives and close associates.
Zubeen Garg last rites: Why Assam government ordered second post-mortem of singer’s body
Zubeen Garg last rites: A second post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg's body will be conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced.
According to CM Sarma, the Assam government has decided to conduct another post-mortem on singer Zubeen Garg’s body to rule out any foul play in his death.
“A new demand has cropped up on social media on Tuesday seeking another post-mortem of Garg’s body in Assam. In view of that and after taking consent of his family, the state government has decided to conduct another post-mortem on Garg’s body in Guwahati on Tuesday,” Sarma said. Read more.