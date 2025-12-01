Rage bait is Oxford's 2025 Word of the Year: Here's what it means

“Rage bait” has officially been named the Oxford Word of the Year 2025, a decision announced by Oxford University Press (OUP). The term describes online content created deliberately to provoke anger, frustration, or outrage, according to OUP’s definition. Oxford crowns ‘rage bait’ Word of the Year 2025(Pixabay)

A word growing rapidly online

Usage of the phrase has tripled in the past year, OUP’s language data shows. The New York Times reports that the rise was one of the strongest recorded in 2025. Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, told the NYT that “rage bait” is instantly understood by most people because online users recognise the behaviour right away.

The NYT also noted that the term has existed since 2002, when it appeared in a Usenet forum describing a driver’s angry reaction. Over the years, its meaning expanded to describe a wider form of attention-seeking content online.

Outrage as a tool for online engagement

The BBC explained that rage bait is closely related to clickbait. But unlike clickbait, which uses curiosity to attract views, rage bait is designed to trigger strong emotional reactions, especially anger. Such posts are powerful because they generate high engagement and are often profitable.

The surge of rage bait reflects a shift in internet culture, from grabbing attention to directly influencing emotions. OUP stated that these patterns reveal how people are increasingly aware of manipulation tactics used in the digital world.

Finalists and public voting

The term beat two other shortlisted words: “biohack” and “aura farming.” According to the BBC, a public vote helped guide the final decision, although language experts made the ultimate choice. OUP said all three shortlisted terms reflect important social and cultural conversations of 2025.

Links to mental exhaustion and online behaviour

“Rage bait” shares a theme with last year’s winning term, “brain rot.” Grathwohl said the two words show a cycle in online life: outrage drives engagement, algorithms amplify it, and users end up mentally drained.

Other dictionaries also revealed their 2025 picks. Cambridge chose “parasocial,” while Collins selected “vibe coding.”

FAQs

1. What does “rage bait” mean?

“Rage bait” refers to online content made to provoke anger or outrage so that people react, comment, and share more.

2. Why did Oxford choose “rage bait” as the Word of the Year 2025?

Oxford University Press selected it because its usage tripled in the last year and it reflects major trends in online culture, especially emotional manipulation and engagement-driven content.

3. How is rage bait different from clickbait?

Clickbait uses curiosity to get clicks, while rage bait focuses on triggering strong emotional reactions like anger to increase engagement.