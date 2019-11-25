e-paper
Adorable dad-daughter duo wins the Internet with this famous song. Watch

In the video the dad and daughter look adorable as they sing the song- they may even make you hum the catchy tune.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This dad-daughter duo has grabbed the limelight on social media.
This dad-daughter duo has grabbed the limelight on social media.(Facebook/Dhrubajyoti Debnath)
         

Yet another fresh talent has grabbed the limelight on social media. Singing a popular song used in the Disney movie “The Lion King” this father-daughter duo has taken the Internet by storm.

In a video posted on Facebook 7-year-old Anukriti and her father Dhrubajyoti Debnath is seen singing the song ‘The Lion sleeps Tonight’ originally sung by The Tokens. In the video the dad and daughter look adorable as they sing the song- they may even make you hum the catchy tune.

Debnath told Hindustan Times, they realized Anukriti’s interest in singing English songs and Disney movies when she was 5 years old. A video of her singing “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen” got positive responses which prompted her father to take Anukriti’s talent to the next level. From Dharmanagar, Tripura they started her YouTube channel from this January.

With a keen interest in music Anukriti is being trained in Indian classical music by her grandmother though her father wishes to provide her with lessons in Western music.

Posted on November 20, the video has garnered over 16,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Shared widely on social media, the video got several encouraging comments. “Amazing. Best duet ever,” wrote a Facebook user. “She is so cute. You guys killed it,” wrote another. “The best thing I saw today,” said the third.

What do you think of this video?

