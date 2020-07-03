e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Amazon Prime thinks you’re awesome if your favourite movie or show name starts with these alphabets

Amazon Prime thinks you’re awesome if your favourite movie or show name starts with these alphabets

“If your favourite movie/show starts with…” Amazon Prime tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amazon Prime’s tweet has now now sparked a Twitter chatter (representational image).
Amazon Prime’s tweet has now now sparked a Twitter chatter (representational image). (Screengrab)
         

Amazon Prime recently shared a tweet on the micro-blogging site which has prompted people to drop an array of comments. The company posted and wrote that they think that people, precisely the tweeple, are awesome. However, they also shared a clause along with the tweet. The condition is that the name of your favourite movie or show needs to start with the alphabets mentioned in the post.

“If your favourite movie/show starts with…” Amazon Prime wrote and started their tweet. Then the mentioned a few alphabets. Wondering what are those? Take a look yourself:

Yes, you’re awesome if it starts with any of the alphabets. However, if you’re a little let down thinking that you don’t fall in the category as your favourite show or film starts with a number, then don’t lose your heart yet. Since many people expressed the same concern, Amazon Prime added a little update to their post and what they wrote will make you very happy.

“If your favourite movie/show starts with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 then you’re awesome and no one is above you,” they tweeted.

Since being shared, the post has collected close to 300 likes and tons of comments.

“Haha, nice,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s 1984. What do I do now?” expressed another.

What is your favourite movie or show?

