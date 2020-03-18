Amul’s iconic girl ‘works from home’, urges others to ‘control coronavirus, stay indoors’

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:40 IST

With an intent to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus and safeguard people from the adverse effects of the pandemic, many organisations have encouraged their employees to work from home. Amul recently took to Instagram to share a post regarding the same and urged people to follow self-isolation.

In their caption, the dairy giant urged people to stay indoors in order to control coronavirus. They also shared a cartoon involving their iconic girl. It shows her sitting on a couch with a laptop in front of her while she takes a bite out of a sandwich. The caption on the image reads, “Home for breakfast, lunch, dinner? So are we.”

Since being shared about 19 hours ago, the post has received over 39,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Amul also shared it on Twitter and the post has received over 570 likes. While some praised the company for their creative post, others talked about the pandemic.

“Amul is always up to date and relevant!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” wrote another. “Also work out enough to digest all you eat,” suggested a third. “Stay safe people, self-isolate,” wrote a fourth.

A few days back, Amul shared a post highlighting the importance of washing hands to stop the spread of coronavirus. They shared an image sporting the Amul girl along with a one-line caption, “precautions against the Coronavirus!”

