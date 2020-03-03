e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'Better saaf than sorry': Amul tweets about importance of washing hands to prevent spread of coronavirus

‘Better saaf than sorry’: Amul tweets about importance of washing hands to prevent spread of coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Amul shared an image along with a one-liner caption.

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People appreciated Amul’s post.
People appreciated Amul's post. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to spread awareness about some of the basic protective measures against the novel coronavirus which has claimed several lives worldwide. One of the measures the PM mentioned is frequent washing of hands. In fact, many people are now dropping posts regarding this very fact to create awareness, including the dairy company Amul.

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image along with a one-liner caption. “Precautions against the Coronavirus!” the company wrote. The image shows the iconic Amul girl washing her hands. “Better saaf than sorry,” reads the caption on the image.

Amul also shared the same post on Instagram. People, on both the platforms, dropped various comments.

“Very innovative and timely!” wrote a Twitter user. “Spot on as always!” commented another. “Greatest cartoonist of India,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Amul’s post?

Also Read | Amid coronavirus scare people are humming tunes while washing hands. Have you tried it?

After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

