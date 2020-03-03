‘Better saaf than sorry’: Amul tweets about importance of washing hands to prevent spread of coronavirus

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to spread awareness about some of the basic protective measures against the novel coronavirus which has claimed several lives worldwide. One of the measures the PM mentioned is frequent washing of hands. In fact, many people are now dropping posts regarding this very fact to create awareness, including the dairy company Amul.

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image along with a one-liner caption. “Precautions against the Coronavirus!” the company wrote. The image shows the iconic Amul girl washing her hands. “Better saaf than sorry,” reads the caption on the image.

Amul also shared the same post on Instagram. People, on both the platforms, dropped various comments.

“Very innovative and timely!” wrote a Twitter user. “Spot on as always!” commented another. “Greatest cartoonist of India,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Amul’s post?

