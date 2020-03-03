Amid coronavirus scare people are humming tunes while washing hands. Have you tried it

it-s-viral

Most of us remember that cringe moment when we had to stand in front of our class as they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for us on our special day. Or the time when we were on the other side of the table, reciting this completely unnecessary tune for a fellow schoolmate. But now, this track that seems as old as time has a new use.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases reported around the globe rise, public health and hygiene has become a prime focus for official institutions and general citizens alike. In fact, the National Health Services (NHS) of the UK recently shared a video to create awareness about the same. It highlights the importance of washing one’s hands to prevent the spread of this virus. The caption states that people should wash their hands for the amount of time it takes for them to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice.

Washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself and others from the spread of germs, including coronavirus.



You should wash your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. pic.twitter.com/Yf23UJAy8m — NHS London (@NHSEnglandLDN) February 27, 2020

While some liked the ‘Happy Birthday’ way, others were tired of this otherwise happy melody. They came up with other tunes to sing along to while washing their hands to fight the disease which has infected thousands of people worldwide. This has even started a new trend on social media and with suggestions pouring in.

Just washed my hands while singing the first verse of the national anthem to make sure I washed them for long enough as advised by the Health and Social Care Secretary. — Andrew Selous MP (@AndrewSelous) March 2, 2020

If you don’t want to sing Happy Birthday (twice, slowly = the recommended 20 seconds) or God Save The Queen, might I recommend the chorus of any of the following:



• Mambo No 5

• Maniac 2000

• Bat Out of Hell

• Cher’s Believe https://t.co/UzW45SQtIm — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) March 1, 2020

Alternate ~20-second songs to sing when you wash your hands:

- The Beatles, "Her Majesty"

- They Might Be Giants, "The Theme from Flood"

- "The Other Father Song" from Coraline

- "The Bad Horse Chorus" from Dr. Horrible

- Nerd Herder, "Doin’ Laundry"

- Lots of TV theme songs — Sarah Shay (@TheSarahShay) March 2, 2020

Taking the creativity a step further, the Vietnamese Health Department also released a PSA video to share tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19. The song named Jealous Coronavirus, with its catchy lyrics and dance beats, has now gone viral.

In fact, the video also inspired a TikTok dance trend which was recently even enacted by British comedian John Oliver on his late night HBO show ‘Last week tonight with John Oliver’. Here’s one such video:

What tune will you be humming while washing your hands today? And remember, wash your hands you must!