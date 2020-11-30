Archer shoots arrow right through doughnut’s hole. His precision wows netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:45 IST

If you’re a fan of the superhero genre or enjoy reading about and watching dystopian content, then you may be familiar with characters such as Arrow and Katniss Everdeen. Though these fictional beings live in vastly different fantasy universes, they have one thing in common, i.e. their weapon of choice. Now, get ready to see a real-life individual who could give these imaginary archers a run for their money. This sportsman’s precision may leave you flabbergasted.

Posted on Instagram on November 29, this video was shared by a man named Josh O’Dell. “Glazed Donut trickshot,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a doughnut hanging from a string, mid-air. “The doughnut has been the most requested trickshot. So here you go,” reads the text on the screen. O’Dell, standing at a distance, prepares to take the shot.

Watch what happens next:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The recording has amassed over 8,500 likes and many appreciative comments from Instagram users.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “Oliver Queen has been real quiet after seeing this,” referring to the alter ego of DC superhero Green Arrow.

Another individual wrote, “Avengers need to sign him or something”. “Keep doing what you are doing. You have an amazing talent!” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else stated, “Actual superhero”.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did watching it impress you too?