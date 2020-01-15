Army jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in heavy snowfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails their ‘valour and professionalism’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:51 IST

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to hail the “valour and professionalism” of a few Chinar Corps jawans of the Indian Army for their gesture towards a pregnant woman. The soldiers carried and escorted an expecting mother to the hospital amid heavy snowfall.

“Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit,” PM Modi wrote while replying to a tweet by the Chinar Corps, Indian Army. “Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!” he added.

The Prime Minister further wrote that he is proud of the army. “I pray for the good health of Shamima [mother] and her child,” he added.

In their tweet, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army detailed the incident. “During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow,” they tweeted. Further adding, “Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine.”

Take a look at the video:

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

People had a lot to say on both the posts. While many appreciated the jawans involved in particular incident, others tweeted about the bravery of the armed forces. Also, some pointed that this is a befitting tweet celebrating Indian Army Day.

"Gerana mat dheere dheere chalna" 🙏

Truly speechless. Deep respect & admiration to the kind bravehearts 🇮🇳



Blessed are mother & child — NinjaWarrior (@NinjaWa49656320) January 14, 2020

Happy Indian Army Day

Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation By Our Fearless and Selfless Warriors.🙏🇮🇳#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/i1f3VlGgyR — Hasi Johari🇮🇳 (@warriorhasi_iaf) January 15, 2020

Beautiful! — Suhas Hardutt (@sharma_suhas) January 15, 2020

Great job by Respected Indian Army sir. We are very proud of you sir. Love you so much sir. Jai Hind Sir.#IndianArmy#NationFirst — DIXIT (@ILOVEMYINDIASJ) January 14, 2020

Since being shared a few hours back on January 15, the video has garnered close to 75,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post also gathered over 15,000 likes and more than 3,800 retweets.

